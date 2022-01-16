FAKS Investigative Services releases performance results of all Ghanaian Ministers

13TH JANUARY, 2022
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT PERFORMANCE OF MINISTERS, 2021
FAKS Investigative Services announced the Performance of Ministers, Deputy Ministers, and Regional Ministers for the year 2021.
The annual survey also included the performance of Members of Parliament and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of the State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) in the country.
Mainly, our survey focuses on opinions from the public, assessment from the ministries, agencies and as well as information from the Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs). The public, our respondents, contributed largely to the outcome of this survey, especially concerning the Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Regional Ministers and the CEOs of State Institutions.
Our team is made up of researchers, media practitioners and academia that do the assessment based on the outcome of the findings they received.
The survey took place between the months of October and December, 2021 and it was the 10th Edition since FAKS started this project.
Respondents for the survey were, Journalists, students, traders in general, traditional rulers, teachers, business owners, civil society organizations (CSOs), drivers, academia, and others.
About 69% of the respondents were between the ages of 18 and 55 while the remaining 31% were between the ages of 56 and 77.
Ashanti region recorded the highest respondents, followed by Greater Accra region, Western region, Eastern, Central, Volta, Bono, Oti, Western North, Bono East, Upper East, Upper West, Savanna, Ahafo, North East and Northern region respectively.
In total, 3,953 respondents were recorded, representing 91.36% of respondents recorded in 2020 survey that was 4,327. Out of the 3,953 feedbacks received during the period, 2,365 of the respondents, representing 59.83% were females while the remaining 1,588 representing 40.17% were males. Meanwhile, the ranking was between 50% and 100%.
FAKS Investigative Services is a Ghanaian research and investigative firm.
Some of the issues emanated from the respondents during the survey included the admission of 499 law students, Ghana winning Norway Chancery case, Transformation at the Registrar General Department. Intervention by the Transport Ministry during the Commercial Drivers strike, launched of “No Guarantor Tertiary Students Loan Policy, and introduction of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM)
Also included the Suspension of Newly Selected Film Industry name, Boost in Domestic Tourism, Ongoing works at Kpone Landfill Site, COVID- 19 vaccination exercise by Ministry of Health, the Railway sector development, the fight against galamsey, LGBTQ issue, merger of SSNIT and Ghana Card, expansions in Secondary schools, ongoing housing projects across the country, and many more.
SEE THE DETAILS BELOW
BEST 10 MINISTERS, 2021
1st – Godfred Yeboah Dame–Attorney General
Respondents: 3,661
Mark: 92.61%
1st – Kwaku Ofori Asiamah–Transport
Respondents: 3,661
Mark: 92.61%
1st – Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum – Education
Respondents: 3,661
Mark: 92.61%
2nd – Hon. Daniel Botwe– Local Government and Rural Development
Respondents: 3,453
Mark: 87.35%
2nd – Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor– Lands and Natural Resource
Respondents: 3,453
Mark: 87.35%
3rd – Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal – Tourism, Arts and Culture
Respondents: 3,301
Mark: 83.51%
3rd – Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey – Foreign Affairs
Respondents: 3,301
Mark: 83.51%
3rd – Alan John Kyerematen – Trade
Respondents: 3,302
Mark: 83.51%
4th – Hon. John Peter Amewu– Railway Development
Respondents: 3,191
Mark: 80.72%
4th – Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh – Energy
Respondents: 3,191
Mark: 80.72%
5th – Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah- Sanitation and Water Resources/ Gender
Respondents: 3,024
Mark: 76.49%
5th – Hon. Kojo Oppong Mkrumah– Information
Respondents: 3,024
Mark: 76.49%
6th –Hon. Francis Asenso Boakye– Works and Housing
Respondents: 2,956
Mark: 74.78%
7th – Ambrose Dery- Interior Minister
Respondents: 2,801
Mark: 70.86%
8th –Kwasi Amoako Attah– Roads and Highways
Respondents: 2,763
Mark: 69.89%
9th – Hon. Ursula Owusu – Communications
Respondents: 2,644
Mark: 66.88%
9th – Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah – Employment and Labour Relations
Respondents: 2,641
Mark: 66:88%
10th – Hon. Mohammed Ussif – Youth and Sports
Respondents: 2,527
Mark: 63.93%
BEST 10 DEPUTY MINISTERS, 2021
1st – George Mireku Duker – Lands and Natural Resources
Respondents: 3,521
Mark: 89.07%
1st – Hon. Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah– Local Government and Rural Development
Respondents: 3,521
Mark: 89.07%
1st – Tina Gifty Naa Ayele Mensah– Health
Respondents: 3,521
Mark: 89.07%
2nd – Alfred Tuah-Yeboah – Attorney General
Respondents: 3,339
Mark: Hon. 84.47%
2nd – Hon. Michael Okyere Baafi – Trade
Respondents: 3,339
Mark: 84.47%
3rd- Hon. Osei- Bonsu Amoah– Local Government and Rural Development
Respondents: 3,172
Mark: 80.24%
3rd- Hon. John Ntim Fordjour– Education
Respondents: 3.172
Mark: 80.24%
4th – Hon. Gifty Twum – Ampofo- Education
Respondents: 2,986
Mark: 75.54%
4th- Hon. Andrew Egyapa Mercer – Energy
Respondents: 2,986
Mark: 75.54%
5th – Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam– Energy
Respondents: 2,873
Mark: 72.68%
5th – Hon. Kwaku Ampratwum- Sarpong– Foreign Affairs
Respondents: 2,873
Mark: 72.68%
6th – Mark Okraku Mantey– Tourism, Arts and Culture
Respondents: 2,646
Mark: 66.94%
7th- Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie – Youth and Sports
Respondents: 2,531
Mark: 64.03%
8th – Hon. Frederick Obeng Adom – Transport
Respondents: 2,373
Mark: 60.03%
8th – Hon. Kwaku Asante- Boateng – Railway Development
Respondents: 2,373
Mark: 60.03%
9th –Abdulai Abanja– Works and Housing
Respondents: 2,345
Mark: 59.32%
10th – Hon. Stephen Pambin Jalulah – Roads and Highways
Respondents: 2,301
Mark: 58.21%
BEST REGIONAL MINISTERS, 2021
1st – Hon. Henry Quartey– Greater Accra
Respondents: 3,653
Mark: 92.41%
1st – Hon. Kwabena Okyere Darko- Mensah—Western
Respondents: 3,653
Mark: 92.41%
2nd –Hon. Richard Obeng – Western North
Respondents: 3,517
Mark: 88.97%
2nd — Simon Osei-Mensah – Ashanti
Respondents: 3,517
Mark: 88.97%
3rd – Hon. Seth Acheampong – Eastern
Respondents: 3,167
Mark: 79.99%
4th – Hon. Acrhibald Yao Letse – Volta
Respondents: 3,071
Mark: 77.69%
4th – Hon. George Boakye– Ahafo
Respondents: 3,071
Mark: 77.69%
5th – Hon. Saeed Muhazu Jabril – Savannah
Respondents: 2,940
Mark: 74.37%
6th – Hon. Justina Marigold Assan – Central
Respondents: 2,870
Mark: 72.60%
6th – Hon. Shani Alhassan Saibu – Northern
Respondents: 2,870
Mark: 72.60%
7th – Hon. Justina Owusu- Banahene – Bono
Respondents: 2,749
Mark: 69.54%
7th – Hon. Stephen Yakubu – Upper East
Respondents: 2,749
Mark: 69.54%
8th – Dr. Hafiz Bin Salib – Upper West
Respondents: 2,530
Mark: 64.00%
9th – Hon. Kwasi Adu- Gyan – Bono East
Respondents: 2,403
Mark: 60.78%
9th – Hon. Solomon Namliit Boar – North East
Respondents: 2,403
Mark: 60.78%
10th – Hon. Joseph Makubu – Oti
Respondents: 2,186
Mark: 55.29%
MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT (MPs)
OVERALL BEST MP- 2021
Hon. Sam Nartey George – Ningo Prampram Constituency
BEST MAJORITY MP- 2021
Hon. Alexander Kwamina Afenyo- Markin – Efutu Constituency
BEST MINORITY MP- 2021
Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa – North Tongu Constituency
BEST FEMALE MP- 2021
Hon. Linda Ohenewaa Akweley Ocloo – Shai- Osudoku Constituency
BEST 10 CEOs OF SOEs, 2020
1st – Kwabena Ampofo Appiah – MD, State Housing Company Limited
Respondents: 3,742
Mark: 94.66%
1st – Edwin Alfred Provencal – MD, BOST
Respondents: 3,742
Mark: 94.66%
1st – Nana Agyenim Boateng – CEO, Cocoa Processing Company
Respondents: 3,742
Mark: 94.66%
2nd – Dr. Ofori Tenkorang – Director-General, SSNIT
Respondents: 3,551
Mark: 89.83
2nd – Dr. Benjamin K. D. Asante – CEO, Ghana Gas
Respondents: 3,551
Mark: 89.83%
2nd – Nana Kwaku Agyei Yeboah – CEO, Students Loan Trust Fund
Respondents: 3,551
Mark: 89.83%
3rd – Sammy Awuku – D-G, National Lottery Authority
Respondents: 3,418
Mark: 86.46%
3rd- Yofi Grant, CEO, GIPC
Respondents: 3,418
Mark: 86.46%
4th – Maxwell Kofi Jumah – CEO, GIHOC Distilleries
Respondents: 3,163
Mark: 80.01%
5th- Madam Kosi Antwiwaa Yankey- Executive Director, NBSSI
Respondents: 3,007
Mark: 76.07%
6th – Madam Delese Mimi Darko, CEO, Food and Drugs Authority
Respondents: 2,861
Mark: 72.37%
7th – Richard Boadu, Administrator of GETFund
Respondents: 2,803
Mark: 70.91%
8th – Madam Jemima Oware – Registrar- General, RGD
Respondents: 2,529
Mark: 63.98%
9th- Kwasi Agyeman Busia – CEO, DVLA
Respondents: 2,306
Mark: 58.33%
10th – Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, CEO, GEPC
Respondents: 2,183
Mark: 55.22%
FAKS SPECIAL AWARD TO:
Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa – MP for North Tongu Constituency
FOR HOLDING GOVERNMENT ACCOUNTABLE