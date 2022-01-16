FAKS Investigative Services releases performance results of all Ghanaian Ministers

13TH JANUARY, 2022

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT PERFORMANCE OF MINISTERS, 2021

FAKS Investigative Services announced the Performance of Ministers, Deputy Ministers, and Regional Ministers for the year 2021.

The annual survey also included the performance of Members of Parliament and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of the State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) in the country.

Mainly, our survey focuses on opinions from the public, assessment from the ministries, agencies and as well as information from the Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs). The public, our respondents, contributed largely to the outcome of this survey, especially concerning the Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Regional Ministers and the CEOs of State Institutions.

Our team is made up of researchers, media practitioners and academia that do the assessment based on the outcome of the findings they received.

The survey took place between the months of October and December, 2021 and it was the 10th Edition since FAKS started this project.

Respondents for the survey were, Journalists, students, traders in general, traditional rulers, teachers, business owners, civil society organizations (CSOs), drivers, academia, and others.

About 69% of the respondents were between the ages of 18 and 55 while the remaining 31% were between the ages of 56 and 77.

Ashanti region recorded the highest respondents, followed by Greater Accra region, Western region, Eastern, Central, Volta, Bono, Oti, Western North, Bono East, Upper East, Upper West, Savanna, Ahafo, North East and Northern region respectively.

In total, 3,953 respondents were recorded, representing 91.36% of respondents recorded in 2020 survey that was 4,327. Out of the 3,953 feedbacks received during the period, 2,365 of the respondents, representing 59.83% were females while the remaining 1,588 representing 40.17% were males. Meanwhile, the ranking was between 50% and 100%.

FAKS Investigative Services is a Ghanaian research and investigative firm.

Some of the issues emanated from the respondents during the survey included the admission of 499 law students, Ghana winning Norway Chancery case, Transformation at the Registrar General Department. Intervention by the Transport Ministry during the Commercial Drivers strike, launched of “No Guarantor Tertiary Students Loan Policy, and introduction of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM)

Also included the Suspension of Newly Selected Film Industry name, Boost in Domestic Tourism, Ongoing works at Kpone Landfill Site, COVID- 19 vaccination exercise by Ministry of Health, the Railway sector development, the fight against galamsey, LGBTQ issue, merger of SSNIT and Ghana Card, expansions in Secondary schools, ongoing housing projects across the country, and many more.

SEE THE DETAILS BELOW

BEST 10 MINISTERS, 2021

1st – Godfred Yeboah Dame–Attorney General

Respondents: 3,661

Mark: 92.61%

1st – Kwaku Ofori Asiamah–Transport

Respondents: 3,661

Mark: 92.61%

1st – Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum – Education

Respondents: 3,661

Mark: 92.61%

2nd – Hon. Daniel Botwe– Local Government and Rural Development

Respondents: 3,453

Mark: 87.35%

2nd – Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor– Lands and Natural Resource

Respondents: 3,453

Mark: 87.35%

3rd – Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal – Tourism, Arts and Culture

Respondents: 3,301

Mark: 83.51%

3rd – Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey – Foreign Affairs

Respondents: 3,301

Mark: 83.51%

3rd – Alan John Kyerematen – Trade

Respondents: 3,302

Mark: 83.51%

4th – Hon. John Peter Amewu– Railway Development

Respondents: 3,191

Mark: 80.72%

4th – Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh – Energy

Respondents: 3,191

Mark: 80.72%

5th – Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah- Sanitation and Water Resources/ Gender

Respondents: 3,024

Mark: 76.49%

5th – Hon. Kojo Oppong Mkrumah– Information

Respondents: 3,024

Mark: 76.49%

6th –Hon. Francis Asenso Boakye– Works and Housing

Respondents: 2,956

Mark: 74.78%

7th – Ambrose Dery- Interior Minister

Respondents: 2,801

Mark: 70.86%

8th –Kwasi Amoako Attah– Roads and Highways

Respondents: 2,763

Mark: 69.89%

9th – Hon. Ursula Owusu – Communications

Respondents: 2,644

Mark: 66.88%

9th – Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah – Employment and Labour Relations

Respondents: 2,641

Mark: 66:88%

10th – Hon. Mohammed Ussif – Youth and Sports

Respondents: 2,527

Mark: 63.93%

BEST 10 DEPUTY MINISTERS, 2021

1st – George Mireku Duker – Lands and Natural Resources

Respondents: 3,521

Mark: 89.07%

1st – Hon. Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah– Local Government and Rural Development

Respondents: 3,521

Mark: 89.07%

1st – Tina Gifty Naa Ayele Mensah– Health

Respondents: 3,521

Mark: 89.07%

2nd – Alfred Tuah-Yeboah – Attorney General

Respondents: 3,339

Mark: Hon. 84.47%

2nd – Hon. Michael Okyere Baafi – Trade

Respondents: 3,339

Mark: 84.47%

3rd- Hon. Osei- Bonsu Amoah– Local Government and Rural Development

Respondents: 3,172

Mark: 80.24%

3rd- Hon. John Ntim Fordjour– Education

Respondents: 3.172

Mark: 80.24%

4th – Hon. Gifty Twum – Ampofo- Education

Respondents: 2,986

Mark: 75.54%

4th- Hon. Andrew Egyapa Mercer – Energy

Respondents: 2,986

Mark: 75.54%

5th – Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam– Energy

Respondents: 2,873

Mark: 72.68%

5th – Hon. Kwaku Ampratwum- Sarpong– Foreign Affairs

Respondents: 2,873

Mark: 72.68%

6th – Mark Okraku Mantey– Tourism, Arts and Culture

Respondents: 2,646

Mark: 66.94%

7th- Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie – Youth and Sports

Respondents: 2,531

Mark: 64.03%

8th – Hon. Frederick Obeng Adom – Transport

Respondents: 2,373

Mark: 60.03%

8th – Hon. Kwaku Asante- Boateng – Railway Development

Respondents: 2,373

Mark: 60.03%

9th –Abdulai Abanja– Works and Housing

Respondents: 2,345

Mark: 59.32%

10th – Hon. Stephen Pambin Jalulah – Roads and Highways

Respondents: 2,301

Mark: 58.21%

BEST REGIONAL MINISTERS, 2021

1st – Hon. Henry Quartey– Greater Accra

Respondents: 3,653

Mark: 92.41%

1st – Hon. Kwabena Okyere Darko- Mensah—Western

Respondents: 3,653

Mark: 92.41%

2nd –Hon. Richard Obeng – Western North

Respondents: 3,517

Mark: 88.97%

2nd — Simon Osei-Mensah – Ashanti

Respondents: 3,517

Mark: 88.97%

3rd – Hon. Seth Acheampong – Eastern

Respondents: 3,167

Mark: 79.99%

4th – Hon. Acrhibald Yao Letse – Volta

Respondents: 3,071

Mark: 77.69%

4th – Hon. George Boakye– Ahafo

Respondents: 3,071

Mark: 77.69%

5th – Hon. Saeed Muhazu Jabril – Savannah

Respondents: 2,940

Mark: 74.37%

6th – Hon. Justina Marigold Assan – Central

Respondents: 2,870

Mark: 72.60%

6th – Hon. Shani Alhassan Saibu – Northern

Respondents: 2,870

Mark: 72.60%

7th – Hon. Justina Owusu- Banahene – Bono

Respondents: 2,749

Mark: 69.54%

7th – Hon. Stephen Yakubu – Upper East

Respondents: 2,749

Mark: 69.54%

8th – Dr. Hafiz Bin Salib – Upper West

Respondents: 2,530

Mark: 64.00%

9th – Hon. Kwasi Adu- Gyan – Bono East

Respondents: 2,403

Mark: 60.78%

9th – Hon. Solomon Namliit Boar – North East

Respondents: 2,403

Mark: 60.78%

10th – Hon. Joseph Makubu – Oti

Respondents: 2,186

Mark: 55.29%

MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT (MPs)

OVERALL BEST MP- 2021

Hon. Sam Nartey George – Ningo Prampram Constituency

BEST MAJORITY MP- 2021

Hon. Alexander Kwamina Afenyo- Markin – Efutu Constituency

BEST MINORITY MP- 2021

Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa – North Tongu Constituency

BEST FEMALE MP- 2021

Hon. Linda Ohenewaa Akweley Ocloo – Shai- Osudoku Constituency

BEST 10 CEOs OF SOEs, 2020

1st – Kwabena Ampofo Appiah – MD, State Housing Company Limited

Respondents: 3,742

Mark: 94.66%

1st – Edwin Alfred Provencal – MD, BOST

Respondents: 3,742

Mark: 94.66%

1st – Nana Agyenim Boateng – CEO, Cocoa Processing Company

Respondents: 3,742

Mark: 94.66%

2nd – Dr. Ofori Tenkorang – Director-General, SSNIT

Respondents: 3,551

Mark: 89.83

2nd – Dr. Benjamin K. D. Asante – CEO, Ghana Gas

Respondents: 3,551

Mark: 89.83%

2nd – Nana Kwaku Agyei Yeboah – CEO, Students Loan Trust Fund

Respondents: 3,551

Mark: 89.83%

3rd – Sammy Awuku – D-G, National Lottery Authority

Respondents: 3,418

Mark: 86.46%

3rd- Yofi Grant, CEO, GIPC

Respondents: 3,418

Mark: 86.46%

4th – Maxwell Kofi Jumah – CEO, GIHOC Distilleries

Respondents: 3,163

Mark: 80.01%

5th- Madam Kosi Antwiwaa Yankey- Executive Director, NBSSI

Respondents: 3,007

Mark: 76.07%

6th – Madam Delese Mimi Darko, CEO, Food and Drugs Authority

Respondents: 2,861

Mark: 72.37%

7th – Richard Boadu, Administrator of GETFund

Respondents: 2,803

Mark: 70.91%

8th – Madam Jemima Oware – Registrar- General, RGD

Respondents: 2,529

Mark: 63.98%

9th- Kwasi Agyeman Busia – CEO, DVLA

Respondents: 2,306

Mark: 58.33%

10th – Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, CEO, GEPC

Respondents: 2,183

Mark: 55.22%

FAKS SPECIAL AWARD TO:

Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa – MP for North Tongu Constituency

FOR HOLDING GOVERNMENT ACCOUNTABLE