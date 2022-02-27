Fall armyworms continue to wreak havoc on farm crops in Tanzania

Fall armyworms have destroyed at least 12,000 hectares of food and cash crops in Tanzania’s southern region of Lindi, an official said on Sunday.

“The destruction of food crops is posing a threat to food security in the region,” said Amina Pemba, an agricultural and irrigation officer for Lindi municipality.

On Monday, Hanji Godigodi, the Kilombero district commissioner in Morogoro region, said the fall armyworms have destroyed 4,976 hectares of paddy and 228 hectares of maize in 12 wards in the district, located in eastern Tanzania.

Pemba said elephants and hippopotamuses that stray from the Julius Nyerere National Park were also destroying farm crops in villages adjacent to the national park.

The official named the most affected villages as Mpingo, Kilolambwani, Mvuleni, Kilangara, Mnang’ole, Kitunda and Mchinga.

Pemba said the Lindi region authorities have ordered 1,000 liters of pesticides for spraying in affected farms. Enditem