Fall-Outs From FN 16 Of The De-Luxy Professional Boxing League

1.We sincerely apologise on behalf of GBA and Imax Media Promotions for what happened last Saturday at the Bukom Boxing Arena for week 16 of the ongoing De-luxy Professional Boxing League.

2.It’s about the third time we have such unfortunate incidents of hooliganism and vandalism orchestrated by faceless individuals.

3.Both the GBA and Imax Media Promotions are considering taking a second look at ticketing and effective security network .

4.Officiating of fights especially scoring system and crowd control will be scrutinised for the needed revamping for the betterment of all.

5.Some Coaches and Boxing key stakeholders have been identified as instigators of the unfortunate incidents. Effort is been made to help sensitise and educate all stakeholders involved in the league proceedings to avoid any untold circumstances.

6.Via the new installed GBA CC-TV camera, a number of people have been captured for the unfortunate incident of violence, hooliganism and vandalism. The necessary punitive action is considered to serve as deterrent to others.

7.The GBA and Imax Media Promotions apologise sincerely to all our dignitaries especially foreigners who patronised last Saturday week 16 edition of the magnificent Boxing League across the Africa continent. We promise them that such uncultured behaviour will never be repeated.

8.GBA wishes to crave the indulgence of all stakeholders in boxing to bring their shoulders to the wheel to help correct this negative phenomenon.

9.The GBA wishes to commend Nii Otoo,Match Maker and 2nd Vice President of Ghana Boxing Federarion (GBF)and Coach Yebaoh Yeehi of Panix Boxing Gym for their unflinching supports last Saturday.

10.What happen last Saturday is a learning curve for the GBA regarding countless issues. Everything humanly possible will be done under the leadership of current GBA President and his board members to arrest the negative phenomenon and correct any misconception. An official statement will be issued by GBA and Imax Media Promotions in no time.

Best regards

GBA Communications Directorate