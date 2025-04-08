Fallacy of Most Marketed Candidate(Political Product)

The following are some cardinal points and differences we must appreciate about what we normally describe as “Most Marketed Political Product” in politics;

1. The most Marketed Product is NOT the same as the most Product’s Sellability.

2. The most Marketed Product is NOT the same as Product Dominance.

3. The most Marketed Product is NOT the same as Market Dominance(or Market Leadership).

4. The most Marketed Product is NOT the same as the most Preferred Product on the market.

5. The most Marketed Product is NOT the same as Market Acceptability.

Within our political space, it’s imperative to note that the votes’ marketplace has a complex sales dynamics. There have been instances where the Most Marketed Product might keep declining in sales at the votes’ marketplace due to various failed factors.

A detailed diagnosis and a proper market research would help us to understand why the Most Marketed Product sometimes does not do well at the marketplace. The same process, when followed well, would also prescribe solutions and road map to resolve such issues.

On the other hand, too much sycophancy and complacency without taking time to review the prevailing reality on the votes’ marketplace always collapse the political agenda and dreams of the Most Marketed Product together with its organization.

Issued By: Razak Kojo Opoku (PhD)