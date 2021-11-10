Fallen telecom mast collapses two GRIDCo towers

A fallen telecom mast has collapsed two towers belonging to the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) near Bogoso in the Western Region.

A statement from GRIDCo said the mast collapsed a fell on the 330Kv Aboadze – Kumasi Transition Line and collapsed the two nearby towers.

It said the accident has affected the national power system and may result in some load manage, but the company is working around the clock to replace the fallen towers within the shortest possible time.

Find the full statement below: