Fameye Apologizes to Ghanaian DJs Following Onstage Incident at Xmas Highlife Concert in London

Ghanaian singer Fameye has publicly apologized to the nation’s DJs after a tense confrontation with DJ Chos at the Xmas Highlife Concert in London, which left fans and industry insiders questioning what went wrong.

The event, held at the Dominion Center in London to celebrate the vibrancy of Ghanaian highlife music, took an unexpected turn during Fameye’s performance. The artist, visibly frustrated, walked off the stage mid-performance, citing issues with the DJ’s handling of his set.

Despite rehearsing with DJ Chos multiple times before the show, technical mishaps marred the live performance. Tracks unrelated to Fameye’s set, including songs by rapper Amerado, were played, throwing off his rhythm and disrupting the audience’s experience. Speaking to reporters after the incident, Fameye expressed his disappointment.

“It was a deeply disheartening moment,” Fameye said in a previous statement. “I prepared tirelessly to give my fans the best show, but when the DJ repeatedly fumbled, it felt like my craft and the audience’s time were being disrespected. I couldn’t continue under those circumstances.”

In response, DJ Chos and his team released a statement addressing the situation, contributing to the public discussion. However, Fameye took the opportunity to extend an olive branch and clear the air in a new interview on Hitz FM.

“To all Ghanaian DJs, I want to sincerely apologize for any misunderstandings that arose from my behaviour,” Fameye said. “I have nothing but immense respect for the work DJs do. They are integral to what we as artists achieve, especially during live performances.”

Fameye’s apology marks a moment of reconciliation and emphasizes the crucial role that DJs play in shaping the live music experience for artists and audiences alike.