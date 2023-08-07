Fameye dazzles London at maiden headline concert 

Sensational Ghanaian songwriter, Fameye, delivered a stunning performance as he dazzled fans at his maiden headline concert in London, United Kingdom.

The “Fameye Live in London” concert organised by Bizzle Entertainment at the Broadway Barking Theatre was attended by scores of music lovers who witnessed a historic musical concert.

Fameye connected with the fans right from the start of his performance as he delivered a nostalgic live band performance with some of his hit songs, including “Praise,” “Long Life,” and “Thank You,” among others.

Music fans from diverse backgrounds were thrilled by the vocal prowess and magnificent stagecraft of the multiple award-winning Ghanaian musical artiste.

After the concert, Bizzle Entertainment released a statement to thank fans for showing up at the concert.

“Your presence and engagement helped to make it a success. We hope that you enjoyed yourself and gained connections from the event.

“We value your support and look forward to seeing you at our future events. If you have any feedback, our doors are open anytime,” the statement said.

Fameye is currently on a music tour in Europe as he continues to promote his newly released song “Not God,” which is making waves.