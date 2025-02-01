Fameye Denies Smoking Marijuana, Says He Advocates for the Voiceless Through His Music

Ghanaian musician Fameye has clarified that his references to marijuana in his songs are not a reflection of his personal habits but rather a form of advocacy for those who feel marginalized or unheard.

In a recent interview, the award-winning artist emphasized that he does not smoke marijuana and urged his fans to defend him against false claims linking him to drug use.

“It’s my craft; I don’t smoke. However, even if I did, it shouldn’t be anyone’s concern. My music speaks for the voiceless, and that’s what I aim to do,” Fameye stated. He expressed concern over rumors suggesting he uses drugs, calling them misleading and damaging to his reputation.

“When people say I do drugs, it worries me because it’s not true. My fans should stand up and fight anyone who spreads such falsehoods about me. I don’t smoke, and I want that to be clear,” he added.

The musician was responding to a viral video of one of his performances, where some viewers speculated that he appeared to be under the influence. Fameye dismissed these claims, explaining that his energetic and passionate stage presence is part of his artistic expression. He revealed that he has an alter ego named “Peter,” which he channels during performances to connect deeply with his audience.

“When I perform as Peter, I feel special. It’s not about being high; it’s about embodying a character that resonates with my music and my fans. Anyone who says I was high during a performance is deceiving the public and should be called out,” he said.

Fameye’s comments come amid ongoing debates about the role of artists in addressing social issues through their work. By using his platform to advocate for the voiceless, Fameye joins a growing list of musicians who tackle controversial topics to spark conversations and drive change.

While he remains firm in his stance against drug use, Fameye’s message also highlights the importance of separating an artist’s personal life from their creative expression. As he continues to make waves in the music industry, his fans have rallied behind him, defending his integrity and celebrating his commitment to using music as a tool for advocacy.

For Fameye, the focus remains on his craft and his mission to amplify the voices of those who often go unheard. Whether through his lyrics or his electrifying performances, the musician is determined to leave a lasting impact—one that transcends rumors and misconceptions.