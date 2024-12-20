Family Announces One-Week Observation for Late Actress Mercy Little Smith

The family of the late Mercy Little Smith, beloved actress known for her role in the Efiewura Series, has announced plans for a one-week observation following her untimely death.

Earlier this week, the Efiewura series shared the news of her passing, which shocked fans and fellow cast members, as there had been no prior reports of her ill health. The cause of death remains undisclosed, leaving many followers in disbelief over the sudden loss.

Among those mourning her death is Kwame Dzokoto, who portrayed Judge Koboo on the series, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of his colleague.

The family has scheduled the one-week observation to take place on December 28, 2024, at 7 Black Lagoon ST, GA 559 7234. Fans and well-wishers are invited to join in remembering the late actress during this solemn occasion.