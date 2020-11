The Family of Former President Jerry John Rawlings on Thursday announced his passing.

A statement signed by Ms Zenator Agyeman-Rawlings, the eldest child of the former President, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said funeral announcements would be announced in due course.

