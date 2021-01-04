A new three unit classroom block with staff common room, washroom and a store room, has been constructed for the Effiduase Methodist basic school in the Sekyere East District of Ashanti.

The facility which was built at a cost of GH¢160,000.00 was funded by the Oforiwaa-Danquah Family at Effiduase, in memory of their late mother and brothers, Obaapanin Afua Oforiwaa, Mr. Isaac Fosu-Danqauh and Nana Kwarteng Amaning Danquah, who was the Dwumakwahene of the Effiduase traditional area.

Mr. Thomas Nyarko-Danquah, a member of the family at the official commissioning and handing over of the project at Effiduase, said the gesture was a commitment by the family to augment efforts of the government in meeting the educational needs in the country.

He said the facility was established through an Educational Foundation set up by the family ten years ago, to promote access to quality education and conducive environment for children in the area, especially those from deprived homes and communities to study.

Mr. Nyarko-Danquah, said the Foundation had been providing scholarships to needy pupils as well as free extra, vacation and French classes for children in the area.

He said the family had the vision of promoting multi-stakeholder support in education delivery in the area and pledged continuous support of the family in providing quality education to children.

Mr. Anthony Boateng, Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), commended the family for the gesture and said the facility would be used to achieve the intended purpose.

Right Reverend Robert Osborn Eshun, Diocesan Bishop of the Methodist Church thanked the Oforiwaa-Danquah Family for the gesture and called on other individuals and families who had the capacity and resources, to support community and national infrastructural development agenda.