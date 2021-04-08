The Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) has taken delivery of 100 bedsheets, 100 pillow covers and 100 table cloths from the Dsane family of Cape Coast.

The items are to help the hospital manage the intake of patients, especially during the era of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Paul Dsane, who presented the items on behalf of the family, explained that the donation was in memory of their Grandmother, Madam Rachael Adwowa Kuuma Pobee.

It also formed part of the family’s efforts to support the hospital to provide quality service to clients.

Mr Dsane pledged the support of the family to the hospital, saying, “we are excited to partner with the CCTH to contribute to its growth and ensure quality health care for all.”

Receiving the items on behalf of the hospital, Dr Kwasi Agyan-Mensah, Head of Department of Surgical Sub-BMC, thanked the family for the kind assistance and assured them that the items would be put to good use.

He said the items would help the hospital and clients who patronized its services.

He called for more from individuals, corporate institutions and organizations to support the operations and activities of the hospital.