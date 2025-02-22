As electric vehicles dominate the automotive landscape, families now have more tailored options than ever.

A new study by Conboy Law Injury & Medical Malpractice Lawyers ranks the safest and most practical EVs for households, prioritizing child-friendly features, affordability, and interior flexibility.

Topping the list is the Kia EV9, praised for its unmatched versatility, while budget-conscious buyers may turn to the Lexus NX—proof that going electric no longer demands sacrificing practicality or breaking the bank.

The Kia EV9 clinched first place with a perfect score of 100, setting a high bar with its 6/7-seat configurations, 128 cubic feet of interior space, and capacity for four child seats—a rarity in the EV market. Priced at $56,300, it combines “Good” safety ratings with thoughtful design, earning its reputation as a “benchmark” for family-focused electric mobility.

Not far behind, the Rivian R1S claims second place (score: 96) by offering the largest cabin in the study at 137 cubic feet, along with seven seats and four child seat positions. Its $77,700 price tag reflects its premium status, though mixed “Acceptable-Good” safety ratings hint at minor trade-offs. Meanwhile, the Mazda CX-90 ($40,900) secures third place (score: 93) as the most affordable top contender, balancing three child seats, a 6/7-seat layout, and compact-but-efficient 121 cubic feet of space.

The study’s methodology weighed interior volume, seating flexibility, child seat compatibility, safety ratings, and cost—with lower prices scoring higher. Notably, the Lexus NX emerged as the most budget-friendly option at $40,200, proving luxury and affordability can coexist. Its five-seat layout and three child seat positions, paired with “Good” safety marks, make it a compelling entry point for families eyeing upscale EVs.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Rivian R1T pickup ($71,700) and Genesis Electrified GV70 ($66,900) scored lowest (65 points each), hampered by higher costs and fewer child seat positions. Yet both still deliver ample space and safety, underscoring the study’s finding that even pricier EVs now meet baseline family needs.

“Parents no longer have to choose between sustainability and practicality,” said a spokesperson for Conboy Law. “Whether you’re carpooling three kids or need extra seats for weekend trips, there’s an EV that fits—without compromising safety.”

The rankings also highlight subtle trade-offs. The Nissan Ariya ($44,400) offers more interior space (130 cubic feet) than the Kia EV9 but fewer child seats, while the Tesla Model Y ($46,600) and Volkswagen ID.4 ($41,100) prioritize affordability over seating capacity, each accommodating just two child seats.

For families, the message is clear: The EV revolution has shifted gears. No longer just eco-friendly novelties, electric vehicles now rival traditional SUVs in functionality, safety, and value. As one parent might say, it’s not about finding a car that works for kids—it’s about finding one that works better.