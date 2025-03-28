Family Health University Launched to Strengthen Medical Education in Ghana

Ghana’s medical education landscape has reached a significant milestone with the official launch of Family Health University (FHU).

The institution, which evolved from the Family Health Medical School, has now attained full university status, marking a major step in advancing healthcare education in the country.

The university aims to provide world-class medical training, equipping students with the expertise to address the nation’s growing healthcare needs.

At the launch event, the Founder and Vice-Chancellor of Family Health University, Professor Enyonam Yao Kwawukume, emphasized the institution’s commitment to training competent medical professionals to serve both local and international healthcare systems.

Commitment to Excellence in Medical Training

Addressing dignitaries, faculty, and students, Prof. Kwawukume highlighted the university’s mission to bridge the gap in healthcare by producing highly skilled doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals.

“We are not just building an institution; we are shaping the future of medical education in Ghana,” he stated. “Our goal is to ensure that our students receive the best training in a conducive environment, so they can serve their communities effectively.”

He further noted that FHU has established collaborations with international universities, including institutions in Mexico and the United States, to enhance research and exchange programs. The university is also investing in cutting-edge medical facilities to provide practical, hands-on training for its students.

Government Pledges Support for Health Education

Speaking at the event, Minister for Education, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening medical education in Ghana. He acknowledged the critical role FHU will play in training healthcare professionals to meet the increasing demand for quality healthcare.

“The government is dedicated to providing an enabling environment for private universities like Family Health University to thrive,” the minister stated. “We will continue to support institutions that are focused on improving medical education and healthcare delivery in the country.”

He further emphasized the need for research and innovation, urging universities to focus on addressing pressing health challenges such as cervical cancer. The minister pledged government collaboration with FHU in efforts to combat such diseases through medical research and community outreach programs.

A Legacy of Impact

Chairman of the University Council, Brigadier General Daniel Kwadjo Frimpong (Rtd.), expressed pride in the institution’s growth, recalling its journey from a medical college to a full-fledged university.

“Nine years ago, we began this journey with a vision to create a premier medical training institution,” he said. “Today, Family Health University stands tall, having produced over 100 doctors and 1,000 nurses, all making significant contributions to the healthcare sector.”

He urged the university to remain committed to excellence and innovation in medical education, emphasizing that the institution’s impact would extend beyond Ghana’s borders.

A New Era for Medical Education in Ghana

With its new university status, Family Health University is poised to become a key player in shaping Ghana’s healthcare future. The institution plans to expand its programs, strengthen international partnerships, and intensify research initiatives to address local and global health challenges.

As Ghana continues to prioritize health education, the establishment of FHU represents a significant step toward producing competent medical professionals who will enhance healthcare delivery and improve lives across the nation.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh