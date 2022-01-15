Family of Akatsi Tatorme donates motorbike to Avenor Traditional Council

The Adedzi and Ahortor families of Akatsi Tatorme in the Volta Region have donated a new Sanya motorbike to the Avenor Traditional Council.

The move, according to them, would facilitate the administrative activities of the Council in the Avenor Traditional Area.

The presentation was led by Regent Promise Adedzi, Dzidodo Adedzi, Master Stephen Adzamli, and Dumega Kofi Negble, all of Akatsi Tatorme.

Mr Stephen Adzamli, family secretary, during a short presentation of the motorbike, hoped to see the Avenor Traditional Council discharging their administrative rounds effectively, saying the presence of the motorbike would help in that regard.

Togbui Aho IV, chief of Akatsi Mornenu and Mama Avebo of Gefia II as well as some other chiefs of Avenor who received the machine on behalf of the Council, expressed their gratitude to the donors for the gesture.

On his part, Togbe Dorglo Anumah VI, the Paramount Chief of Avenor Traditional Area and President of the Avenor Traditional Council, said the presence of the motorbike would enhance quick movement for the delivery of important information from the Council and other activities.

He thanked those who contributed to the idea and the donors for the love shown to them.

He also called for continuous support and collaboration in making the Traditional Area a vibrant one in terms of development.

Togbe Dorglo also commended Mr William Kpormatsi, a businessman from Akatsi South, for his benevolence.