Family officially informs speaker of death of Professor Kwesi Botchwey

A family delegation of Professor Kwesi Botchwey, a former Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, has officially informed Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin of his demise.

Prof Botchwey passed on November 19, 2022, after a short illness at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra where he was receiving treatment.

He was 80.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament and copied to the Ghana News Agency said according to the head of the family representatives, the burial service for the former Minister would be held today Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra.

The family representatives, led by Prof Kojo Yankah indicated to Speaker Bagbin that the funeral rites were in line with the late Professor’s final burial schedules as he wished.

Speaker Bagbin, lauded the late Prof Botchwey as a distinguished statesman and an astute lawyer.

He eulogized him as a man of humanity and a true Ghanaian.

The Speaker assured the family representatives of his support.

The late Prof Botchwey was appointed by the late former President Jerry John Rawlings to assist in stabilizing Ghana’s economy at the time, from 1982 to 1995.

Prior to his demise, he was a key member of the council of elders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), having played an integral role in the evolution of the NDC, from its Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) era.