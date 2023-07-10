Family Planning coverage in Sissala East exceeds national target

Mr. Fuseini Yakubu Batong, the Sissala East Municipal Chief Executive (DCE), says Family Planning coverage in the municipality has increased from 40.8 per cent to 65.4 per cent, exceeding the national target of 40 per cent.

He said Penta 3 immunisation coverage stood at 115.7 per cent while vaccine shortage had affected the performance of the municipal health directorate in the Measles Rubella vaccination.

Mr. Batong, who said this in Tumu during the Sissala East Municipal Assembly session, stated that teenage pregnancy in the Municipality had also reduced from 11.0 per cent to 8.3 per cent against the target of 11 per cent.

Mr Batong reported that the National Identification Authority (NIA) in the municipality had so far issued 5,279 cards while 1,499 cards were awaiting collection.

Mr. Doho Sumaila, the Presiding Member of the Assembly, urged the management of the Assembly to comply with the standing orders in calling for meetings.

“Inadequate resources should not be a basis (for the assembly) not to organise a meeting,” he explained.The Assembly Members voted to reduce the levy on charcoal exportation from GH¢15.00 to GH¢2.00.

The high fee on charcoal export was meant to deter loggers and preserve the environment but that rather led to evasion of the tax and benefiting neighbouring districts.

Mr. Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Sissala East Constituency, expressed concern about the low revenue mobilisation drive of the Assembly.

“Nobody can tell me that Sissala East doesn’t have the potential to mobilise revenue for development.

Each year, truck load of maize and other cereals leave the constituency without the Assembly taking a penny,” he said.

He blamed the management of the Assembly for the failure of the local councils and chiefs to support in improving the revenue mobilisation efforts of the assembly.

“The Assembly must ensure the effectiveness of the council and also receive the blessing of chiefs and other opinion leaders to help mobilise revenue,” the MP stated.

On road infrastructure, in the municipality, Mr. Chinnia mentioned that the St Clare and Kasana bridges had been fixed and assured that other roads would be given attention.

He indicated that he had gotten a variation order and a contractor had been assigned to work on the Bakwala Bridge as part of efforts being made on some road projects in the area.

The MP said one political party should not be blamed for the current state of the roads in the Sissala area and called for improved collaboration among the stakeholders to develop the municipality.