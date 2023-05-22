Family renovates Yebuah Maternity Ward of the 37 Military Hospital.

The Stephens family has renovated and handed over the Yebuah Maternity Ward to the 37 Military Hospital at a ceremony in Accra.

The renovation which started in October last year, involved the tilling of the wards, re-roofing, expansion and equipping the kitchen of the ward, the various wards, staff restrooms, electrical wiring, plumbing work, provision of storage cabinet and lockers for staff, changing of doors and windows, among others.

The renovation of the 54 bed- capacity ward was a birthday present from the children of Mrs Helena Gaisie Stephens, the Chief Executive Officer of Kaysens Limited.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, Colonel Richard Naab, Officer in Charge, Faustina Yebuah Maternity Ward, was elated over the renovation.

He said the maternity ward conducted 3,000 -3,500 deliveries per annum with an average of 250 – 290 deliveries monthly. “Within this ward, we have the Admission Bay, Labour Ward, Operating Theatre, four side wards and six lying-in wards.”

According to Colonel Naab, the ward had not seen a major renovation over the last decade and had developed serious plumbing, electrical, carpentry and roofing problems over the period.

He said though the hospital had challenges with staff and the equipment, the initiative from the Stephens family should encourage staff of the ward to offer quality services by ensuring that all preventable maternal and perinatal deaths were averted.

“We the staff are thereby challenged to deliver for women.”

He also appealed to benevolent organisations to assist in the renovation of the maternity theatre and the establishment of the gynaecological theatre that was separated from the obstetric theatre.

“We are also calling for the equipping of the neonatal intensive care unit,” he added.

Brigadier General Raymond Ewusi, Director General, Medical Services, Ghana Armed Forces, said the quest to provide quality and efficient services in a patient-friendly environment was dear to the hospital.

Brigadier General Ewusi said a good environment of a health care facility “influences the healing process” and same directly impacted on patients by reducing their high level of anxiety and stress.

He noted that the Stephens family ‘s gesture was going to make the experience of mothers more pleasant.

He, therefore expressed his profound gratitude to the Stephens family by adopting more wards for similar renovations.

” We ask Almighty God to bless the family and their business interest. May the blessings associated with your generosity keep increasing with hearty giggle and cheerful smiles expressed by babies and mothers respectively,” he added.

Mrs Helena Gaisie Stephens praised her children who spearheaded the renovation and appealed to staff of the hospital to show love to all the patients who come to them for healing.

According to her, working at the maternity ward constituted “a calling” from God and urged staff to render services to all with love.

She appealed to other benevolent organisations and friends to extend support to the hospital.

The hospital also took the opportunity to present a plaque and a gift to Mrs Gaisie Stephens and 91-year-old Colonel (Retired) Faustina Cecelia Yebuah whom the ward was named after.

Friends and family members started donating to the hospital soon after the handing over of the ward

The 37 Military Hospital was established in the British West African Colony on July 4, 1941, to take care of war wounded soldiers.

The hospital established the maternity and other wards as it expanded.