Fan Milk Apologizes After Truck Accident Causes Traffic Disruption

Fan Milk PLC has issued an apology to motorists and the general public following a truck accident involving one of its third-party logistics partners, Adwenpa Transport Services Limited.

The accident took place on the evening of Saturday, January 25, 2025, at the Achimota-Tesano overhead bridge, leading to significant traffic congestion in the area.

In a statement, Fan Milk expressed regret over the incident, confirming that no products were being transported at the time of the crash. “Fortunately, no injuries, fatalities, or damage to other vehicles have been recorded,” the company stated, assuring the public that the situation was being handled promptly.

The company also noted that Adwenpa Transport Services Limited was collaborating with local authorities to investigate the cause of the accident and to facilitate the swift removal of the truck in order to restore normal traffic flow. Eyewitnesses reported that the truck had overturned, forcing vehicles to use a single lane on the busy route.

The truck driver, who was the only occupant, fortunately escaped unscathed. The driver claimed that another vehicle suddenly cut into his lane, prompting him to swerve in an attempt to avoid a collision, which led to the truck overturning.

Fan Milk PLC expressed its apologies for the inconvenience caused to road users, motorists, and the surrounding community, and assured the public of its commitment to preventing such incidents in the future. “We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused road users, the community, and motorists using this route,” the statement read. The company pledged to work closely with its logistics partner to ensure that similar incidents are avoided going forward.