Fan Milk: Dividend Declaration and Annual Meeting

As the sun sets on another fiscal year, Fan Milk PLC, a prominent player in the dairy industry, is poised to reward its shareholders for their unwavering support and loyalty. On a calm May evening, the company issued a release detailing an array of significant events and financial decisions that mark the culmination of their efforts throughout 2023.

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Directors of Fan Milk PLC has proposed a final dividend of GH¢ 0.05 per share for the financial year ending in 2023. This decision underscores the company’s commitment to sharing its success with its shareholders, offering a tangible return on their investments.

Important Dates for Shareholders

The journey to dividend distribution is marked by several key dates, each critical for the shareholders of Fan Milk PLC.

Qualifying Date: Shareholders must be registered in the company’s books by the close of business on Monday, June 17, 2024, to qualify for the final dividend.

Shareholders must be registered in the company’s books by the close of business on Monday, June 17, 2024, to qualify for the final dividend. Closure of Register: The Register of shareholders will be closed from Tuesday, June 18, 2024, to Wednesday, June 19, 2024, inclusive. During this period, no changes can be made to the register.

The Register of shareholders will be closed from Tuesday, June 18, 2024, to Wednesday, June 19, 2024, inclusive. During this period, no changes can be made to the register. Ex-Dividend Date: The ex-dividend date has been set for Thursday, June 13, 2024. Investors purchasing shares before this date will be entitled to the final dividend. However, those buying shares on or after this date will not qualify for the dividend.

The ex-dividend date has been set for Thursday, June 13, 2024. Investors purchasing shares before this date will be entitled to the final dividend. However, those buying shares on or after this date will not qualify for the dividend. Dividend Payment Date: Subject to approval, the final dividend will be disbursed on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

Annual General Meeting

In addition to financial matters, Fan Milk PLC is also preparing for its Annual General Meeting (AGM). This year’s AGM is scheduled to take place at the Accra City Hall, Accra Metropolitan Assembly, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at 11:00 am. This event provides a platform for shareholders to engage with the company’s leadership, discuss the past year’s performance, and outline future strategies.

Acknowledgments and Communication

The press release, issued from Accra on May 30, 2024, ensures transparent communication with all relevant stakeholders, including Local Distribution Members (LDMs), the general public, company secretaries, registrars, custodians, and regulatory bodies such as the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE).

For any inquiries regarding these announcements, stakeholders are encouraged to contact the Head of Listing at the GSE.

Looking Ahead

This announcement from Fan Milk PLC signifies more than just routine corporate communication; it reflects the company’s dedication to its shareholders and its strategic foresight in managing and distributing profits. As the AGM approaches and the dividend payment looms on the horizon, shareholders can look forward to a continued partnership with a company that values their contribution and trust.

In these moments of corporate reflection and planning, Fan Milk PLC not only honors its past achievements but also sets the stage for future successes, promising a prosperous journey ahead for all its stakeholders.