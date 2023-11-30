Fan Milk PLC appoints Hervé Orama Barrere as a member of the board and interim managing director

Fan Milk Plc, leading manufacturer and distributor of dairy products and beverages in Ghana, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Hervé Orama Barrere, as a member of the Board of Directors, with effect from today. Additionally, with effect on 1 January 2024, Mr. Barrere will assume the role of Interim Managing Director to lead the business in replacement of Mr. Ziobeieton Yeo until a permanent replacement is appointed. ‘

Hervé brings with him a wealth of operational and leadership expertise, rich insights, experience, and on-the-ground knowledge of building brands in Africa.

He started his career in the banking industry for 8 years before joining Nestlé. During his 12 years at Nestlé, he held various positions including Managing Director in the Congo and Central Africa regions.

Hervé joined Danone in 2017 to lead the Fan Milk Danone business in Nigeria as Managing Director. He then became Managing Director of the Danone Algeria business unit in 2019. He has been holding the position of Managing Director of Danone Southern Africa since beginning of 2023.

Herve will lead Fan Milk’s activities in West Africa and Danone business in South Africa. Both business units will be united in one single cluster business unit dedicated to Danone’s essential dairy and plant based operations in sub-Saharan Africa.

It is intended that Hervé holds the position of Managing Director of Fan Milk Plc on a temporary basis until a permanent replacement, based in Ghana and reporting to Hervé, is appointed. This interim period starting on 1 January 2024 will allow for a seamless transition, ensuring that Fan Milk Plc continues to operate efficiently.

We also take this opportunity to thank Ziobeieton Yeo for his strong commitment in serving the role of Managing Director and member of the Board of Fan Milk Plc over the last years. Yeo has decided to pursue other professional projects outside Danone.