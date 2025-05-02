Fan Milk Reports 66% Profit Surge on Strong Revenue Growth in Q1 2025

Fan Milk PLC recorded a 66% rise in net profit to GHS 24.1 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, driven by a 57% year-on-year revenue jump to GHS 242.2 million.

The unaudited financial results, filed with the Ghana Stock Exchange, underscore robust demand for its dairy products amid strategic cost controls and expanded distribution networks.

Gross profit climbed 53% to GHS 90.7 million, reflecting improved margins even as cost of sales rose 59% to GHS 151.5 million due to higher input costs. Operating profit more than doubled to GHS 31.1 million, supported by disciplined administrative expense management and a 13% reduction in depreciation charges. Earnings per share increased to GHS 0.21, up from GHS 0.13 in Q1 2024.

Cash flow from operations remained healthy at GHS 25.3 million, though net cash reserves grew modestly to GHS 129 million as the company invested GHS 4.4 million in plant upgrades and repaid a GHS 55 million medium-term loan. Total liabilities declined to GHS 353.5 million from GHS 393 million a year earlier, while equity expanded to GHS 296.8 million, bolstered by retained earnings.

The Accra-based firm, specializing in recombined milk and dairy products, paid GHS 44 million in direct and indirect taxes during the quarter, nearly double the GHS 24 million paid in 2024. Inventory levels rose 22% to GHS 120.1 million, indicating stockpiling to meet growing consumer demand.

Fan Milk’s performance aligns with Ghana’s broader consumer goods sector recovery, where firms navigate inflationary pressures through pricing strategies and operational efficiency. The company’s decision to retire debt while maintaining capital investments signals confidence in sustaining growth momentum.

Industry analysts note that Fan Milk’s revenue acceleration outpaces local competitors, likely aided by its established distribution network and brand loyalty. However, rising trade payables up 1.7% to GHS 335 million highlight ongoing supplier cost pressures. With total assets reaching GHS 650.3 million, stakeholders will monitor how the firm balances expansion ambitions with liquidity management in a challenging economic climate.

The results reinforce Fan Milk’s position as a key player in West Africa’s dairy market, though challenges persist, including volatile commodity prices and currency risks. As the company prepares for seasonal demand fluctuations, its ability to maintain margin improvements while scaling production will be critical to sustaining profitability through 2025.