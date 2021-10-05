Fancy Gadam recruits Shatta Wale on “One Don” Extended Play

Mujahid Ahmed Bello, popularly known in showbiz circles as Fancy Gadam will in November release his “One Don” Extended Play (EP).

The multiple-award-winning artiste featured the likes of Shatta Wale, Ayigbe Edem, and Flexy on the eight-track EP.

According to Fancy Gadam, the upcoming EP is of high quality and represents who he is as an artiste regardless of the changes in the industry and the expectations of his brand.

“I am glad to announce my Studio Extended Play scheduled to come out in November. I’m just trying to enjoy myself with the music now, because of the reception from the fans for my last album. more music is on the way, but right now i am more interested in keeping my fans fed—literally.

“In fact, guessing the concept of his next project has become the favorite pastime of just about every Afrobeats commentator, My creativity is within my control though, and I want to take my music and my brands to a different level.

It was just an effortless recording with the producers on this EP! Listeners can expect an embrace of body diversity,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

The multiple award-winning Tamale-based artiste has numerous hit singles to his credit including “Total Cheat”, “Formular”, “Ma Baby”, among others.