Fancy Gadam unveils line-up for ‘Competition’ album 

Ghanaian musician Ahmed Mujahid Bello, known by his stage name Fancy Gadam, has released the track list for his highly anticipated ‘Competition’ album.

The ‘Competition’ album, which is Fancy Gadam’s seventh studio album, features the likes of Kuami Eugene, Amerado, Kweku Flick, Lasmid, and some Northern music prospects, including Lan Papi, Iz Flexy, Pachino, and Fadlan.

Fancy Gadam has earmarked October 14, 2023, as the release date of the album ahead of his annual musical concert at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.

According to the award-winning musician, the album seeks to unravel the continuous struggle of the youth as he seeks to entertain and educate them on how to be resilient.

Each track on the album reflects a myriad of emotions from love, hatred and truce that explores human sentiments in the modern world.

Some tracks on the 13-track album include ‘Otelo,’ ‘Boxer,’ ‘We Gonna Get It,” ‘Heart and Soul,’ ‘Nee Miya, and others.

Fancy Gadam has been one of the most successful musicians from the Northern Region of Ghana, has broken musical borders with his unique style of music, and recently won a 100k subscriber plaque for YouTube.