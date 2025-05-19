FanMilk Celebrates 65 Years as Ghana’s Beloved Dairy Pioneer

FanMilk PLC marked its 65th anniversary this week, commemorating decades of shaping Ghana’s dairy culture through iconic products like FanIce and its signature vendor distribution network.

The Danone-owned company used the milestone event to reflect on its transformation from a 1960 startup to an industry leader supporting over 200,000 livelihoods.

Key executives including Danone SSA GM Hendrik Born and FanMilk Ghana MD Lionel Parent highlighted the brand’s cultural imprint, noting how its mobile vendors—dubbed “Chief Enjoyment Officers”—became national symbols of refreshment.

The anniversary also showcased the company’s GHȼ200 million+ investments since Danone’s 2019 full acquisition, including eco-friendly upgrades like solar installations and a biomass boiler at its expanded Tema factory.

Deputy Trade Minister Sampson Ahi praised FanMilk’s dual role as economic enabler and childhood memory curator, citing its School Caravan program that educated 390,000 students on sustainability. The company pledged to intensify its health-focused innovation and vendor empowerment programs for future generations.