Fans Attack on Referee earned Mambolo Young Stars Le 600,000 fine

By: Alusine Rehme Wilson

On Thursday, the North-West Football Association Executive Committee publicized it decision to slam a fine of the sum of six hundred thousand Leones (Le 600,000) on Mambolo Young Stars Football Club following findings about a physical assaults by their fans on a central referee during their first-leg match played last Sunday in Mambolo against Magbema Stars Football Club in the ongoing First division playoff in Port Loko District.

The North-West Executive Committee says the 600,000 Leones fine they’ve imposed on Mambolo Young Stars Football Club must be paid as against Sunday, September 25, 2021 and any failure by the club to pay the said fine will lead to a severe penalty to be meted on them by the regional football federation.

Their release further stated that “their decision was reached after cross examination was conducted on match commissioner’s report and other evidences obtained from last Sunday’s encounter between Mambolo Young Football Club and Magbema that stated that supporters of Mambolo Young Stars FC did stormed the pitch in the 70th minutes of the match, physically attacked and chased the central referee after he awarded a goal to visiting Magbema Stars Football Club.

The EXCO’s have described the scene as chaotic, confirmed the standoff led to the loss of one of the match balls and have duly warned other football clubs to refrain from such violent actions against any parties involving in future matches.