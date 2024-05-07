Fans Call For Fair Officiating In MTN FA Cup Semi Finals Matches

Supporters of the four clubs taking part in the Semi Finals of the MTN FA Cup have called for fair officiating by referees to ensure that the best qualify for the grand final for a worthy winner.

Nsuoatreman, Legon Cities, Bofoakwa and Dreams FC are the clubs who have sailed through the tough competition which involved division one and two sides to this stage.

The MTN FA Cup competition has not only produced great entertainment but exciting rewards as players and fans are enjoying much from the sponsors, MTN.

MTN has promised exciting prizes for fans at the fan zones and they have delivered.

On Saturday, May 11, 2024 Nsoatreman will lock horns with Legon Cities at the WAFA Park, Sogakope, then on Sunday, Bofoakwa face Dream FC at the same venue. Both games will kick off at 15:00GMT.

Defending Champions, Dreams FC have come out clearly and boldly to say they want to play in Africa again after their wonderful performance which took them to the semi finals in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Coach Abdul Karim Zito and his boys have gained some exposure and experience to make them favourites of the competition.

Dreams, the defending champions have been tipped as the club with the brightest chance of winning the prestigious trophy.

The new University of Ghana, Legon Sports Stadium will host the finals of the MTN FA Cup.