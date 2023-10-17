Fans give Kwartemaa a thunderous welcome to Sunyani

Ms. Selina Kwartemaa, the second runner-up of the 2023 Ghana Most Beautiful (GMB) pageant, a reality show was given a rousing welcome as hundreds of residents in the Bono Regional capital showered praises and cheered her up on the streets of Sunyani.

Her arrival in the capital reflected the biblical story of the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ as the principal street of town was greeted with spontaneous jubilations amidst heavy vehicular and human traffic.

It was however hectic for the few police personnel to control traffic, maintain law and order around the old Rex Cinema enclave.

Kwartemaa, who represented the Bono Region in the 2023 GMB pageant, organised by the Media General, arrived in Sunyani around 1500 hours on board an unregistered black V8 4X4 vehicle.

Before her arrival, the ecstatic fans and well-wishers had already lined up along the principal street of the town to cheer her up, with some of them waving miniature flags decorated with the colours of red, yellow and black.

Describing her performance in the reality show, which was live-telecast on TV3, as exceptional, some of the fans told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) Kwartemaa “has indeed made the chiefs and people of the region proud”.

According to some of them, they had their own reservations in the judging process of the contest, while others said they marked Kwartemaa for the first position due to her brilliant performance from the onset of the reality show.

Addressing the fans at a colourful durbar held at the Sunyani Victoria Park, Kwartemaa expressed her heartfelt appreciation to the entire chiefs and people of the Bono Region for their support throughout the contest.

She also thanked some individuals and corporate bodies in the region, saying “though I could not get the ultimate prize, your support, motivation and encouragement inspired me a lot”.

Ms. Kwartemaa indicated Bono had a lot of talents, saying with the required support, the region could tap into and harness the potentials in especially culture and tradition to spur socio-economic development of the region.

She, therefore, advised enterprising young people in the region, irrespective of their backgrounds, to pursue their dreams, saying “with persistency and determination your dreams and aspirations can come into reality”.

Selorm Magdalene Gafah, the Volta Region’s representative was crowned winner in this year’s GMB pageant, after beating Greater Accra’s representative Naa

Ayeley to annex the crown in the finals held at the National Theatre on Sunday, October 8.

After a13-week reality show, Kwartemaa came third, while Northern Region’s Nurah and Upper East Region’s Aduanige came fourth and fifth respectively.