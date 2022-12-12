Fans jam to DJ Azonto’s “Fa No Fom” at Wizkid’s “No Show” concert in Accra

DJ Azonto’s “Fa No Fom” continues to make waves across the country, as it was one of the most featured tunes at the “Wizkid Live in Accra” concert.

Despite Wizkid not showing up for the concert, DJ Azonto’s ” Fa No Fom” jam was well received by some fans as they danced to its intriguing beat.

DJ Azonto was not billed for the concert, but his song, which won DJ’s Song of the Year at the Ghana DJ Awards, was featured at the concert, which saw over 10,000 fans in attendance.

J Azonto, on the other hand, will host 20 top music artists and DJs at his Christmas concert scheduled for December 25, 2022 at Kwashieman Park.

He has also released a new jam titled “VGMA” with his banger “Kaba Ne Skirt,” which is still making waves.