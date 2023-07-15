Fantana releases highly Anticipated EP “Pills and Concoction”

Rated as one of the most exciting music prospects in Ghana, Fantana is currently on a career high run and comes in with her debut EP Pills and Concoction.

She has grown to become one of the fastest rising stars coming from Ghana.

Fantana is not new to the big screens – She started in the second season of “Young, Famous and African”; a hit reality television series which is on Netflix.

Her Debut EP Pills and Concoction is the journey of her life; a story that gives fans a glimpse of who Fantana is. The EP talks about love, struggles, successes, physique, and most importantly enjoying the soft life.

Pills and Concoction contains six (6) songs, and it is set to elevate Fantana’s career into another level.

