Fantasy Dome Demolition Not Singling Out Entertainment Industry – Halifax

Following the contentious demolition of the esteemed Fantasy Dome, journalist Halifax Ansah-Addo, a prominent figure on the United Showbiz Television show, has emerged to provide valuable perspective on the matter.

Addressing the issue on Accra-based UTV, Ansah-Addo monitored by journalist and Blogger Attractive Mustapha , he expressed his discontent with the portrayal by some entertainment journalists, suggesting that the government specifically targeted the CEO of Fantasy Entertainment, Leslie Quaynor, in what has been perceived as a witch-hunt. Ansah-Addo clarified, “I am not too happy that some entertainment journalists are trying to paint a picture that the government has singled out the CEO of the Fantasy Dome and is witch-hunting him.

He highlighted that other companies had also been tenants at the location and were required to relocate, indicating that the situation wasn’t isolated to the entertainment industry. Ansah-Addo emphasized, “We wouldn’t be fair to say it is an attack on the entertainment industry. Several other companies were tenants at the place.”

The journalist shed light on the correspondence between the Ghana Trade Fair and Fantasy Dome, revealing that warnings had been issued to Quaynor regarding the need to relocate the facility. “If Leslie says he was surprised by the demolition, I am also surprised by that statement,” Ansah-Addo remarked, referencing the communication between the two parties.

Providing context to the situation, it was disclosed that the Fantasy Dome, boasting a 20,000-seater capacity, was owned by Leslie Quaynor, who held a lease agreement with the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited. However, the tenancy agreement expired on December 31, 2023, prompting efforts to relocate the dome to a new venue within the University of Ghana, Legon.

Despite ongoing negotiations for relocation, Trade Fair management issued warnings and ultimately threatened demolition if the facility was not moved promptly. Quaynor sought legal recourse, securing a court injunction, which he alleges was disregarded by Trade Fair management during the demolition on Saturday.

Reacting to the demolition, Leslie Quaynor is contemplating legal action against the Trade Fair, denouncing the treatment as harsh and unjust. Meanwhile, the Trade Fair Company Limited has refuted claims of receiving any injunction, maintaining that no legal processes were served on the day of the demolition.

As the fallout from the Fantasy Dome demolition continues, the involvement of Halifax Ansah-Addo adds another layer to the unfolding saga, shedding light on the complexities surrounding the controversial event.