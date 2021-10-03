Fanteakwa North DCE confirmed with 95 percent votes

The President’s nominee for Fanteakwa North District Assembly, Mr Charles Oware Tweneboah, popularly called Sir COT, has been confirmed as the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, polling 95 per cent of the votes.

The voting exercise, which was held at the Salvation Army Church in Akyem Begoro, Eastern Region, saw the DCE retain his position after obtaining 38 votes from a total of 40 votes casts, representing 95 per cent.

The 40 members of the Assembly who cast their ballots to confirm the DCE were made up of elected and president’s appointees. The election was supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC).

The election process was smooth and transparent as all assembly members and observers were happy with the outcome.

In an interview with the media after his confirmation, Mr Tweneboah expressed his gratitude, particularly to President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Seth Acheampong, for the confidence reposed in him and the support extended to him over the years.

He also was also thankful to the Assembly members and staff, chiefs and opinion leaders and people of the district for their continuous support, and pledged to continue to work with all to speed up socio-economic development of the district.

Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Acheampong in his remarks called for continuous collaboration to foster peace, indicating that there would be no development without peace.

“Peace should be the hallmark of all.”

He entreated the DCE to work hand-in-hand with all stakeholders to ensure speedy development.