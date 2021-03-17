Several Persons With Disability (PWDs) in the Fanteakwa South Municipal Assembly in Eastern Region have received their share of the District Assembly Common Fund to help improve their livelihoods and contribute to national growth.

The 42 beneficiaries received items and equipment that included; chest freezers, sewing machines and knapsack sprayers, among others, to enable them to engage in skills training and income generation activities.

Mr Kwasi Adjabeng Ntori, the District Chief Executive of Fanteakwa South Municipal Assembly, stated that the fund was allocated annually to help improve the living standards of PWDs.

He said the items handed out were those requested by the beneficiaries qualified to benefit as outlined in the disbursement guidelines and the initiative was to equip and empower persons living with disability to have a meaningful life to contribute towards social and economic growth.

They were also advised not to sell any of the items, but rather work with them to inure greater benefits to their personal growth and development as well as the society.

Madam Patricia Dansowaa, a PWD from Nsutem, expressed gratitude to the Government and promised to work with the tools for income to take care of her children.

Another recipient, Mr Daniel Tetteh, a farmer from Agyeikrom, applauded the government for the support and said “I found it difficult to get a spraying machine to spray my cocoa anytime there were pesticides, but now that I have received a motorized machine, I am grateful because my dream has been fulfilled.”