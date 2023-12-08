Fanteakwa South Incoming Parliamentary Candidate Urges Delegates To Vote For Him

An aspiring New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Fanteakwa South Constituency, Nana Alhaji Mohammed Razak Abdul, a business man who doubles as Nsutam Nkosuohene and Ablekuma Alebu, also an NPP branch Chairman in Japan, has called on the delegates of the party and constituents to give him the nod to contest on the ticket of the party and subsequently vote for him to represent them in Parliament as he understands their plight.

Nana Alhaji Mohammed Razak Abdul, who eyes the seat to contest the NPP parliamentary primary in the constituency, said, it was time for the constituents to consider giving the chance to aspirants who could relate with the people rather than individuals whose focus was to seek their personal interest.

Speaking with journalists, he described himself as the best candidate to wrestle power from the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP), MP, Hon Kofi Okyere Agyekum (Arafat).

“This is the time for a known face to take over the constituency and I believe it should be someone who understands the plight of the people”, bid statement added.

“I believe I relate to the people more than any of my contestants and I call on the delegates to give me the chance to lead the party in the 2024 elections”. Said Nana Alhaji Mohammed Razak Abdul.

Five candidates have so far declared their intention to contest for the Fanteakwa South Constituency seat on the ticket of the ruling NPP. A Member of Parliament for the area, Kofi Okyere Agyekum a.k.a Arafat, Nana Alhaji Mohammed Razak Abdul, Madam Akpetiyo Louisa Boakye and the rest have all confirmed their intention to contest in the NPP primaries in the Fanteakwa South Constituency.

Service to party

When asked why he thinks the delegates should give him the opportunity over his opponents? Nana Alhaji Mohammed Razak Abdul, said he had served the NPP in the constituency and Japan in different capacities from the grassroot.

He believes the years of service to the party over the years makes him stand tall to lead the NPP in Fanteakwa South Constituency ahead of his fellow contestants.

“I have served the party in different capacities in the constituency, also a branch Chairman in Japan and the delegates can attest to that fact”. He said.

He further urged the Constituency delegates to vote for him as their parliamentary candidate as he is coming for the youth, he will create jobs for the youth in the Fanteakwa South. He added.

Story by: Nana Boateng Kakape