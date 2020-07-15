The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations has launched a call for 1.2 billion U.S. dollars in fresh investment to fund its comprehensive COVID-19 Response and Recovery Programme.

Aimed at avoiding a food emergency at global level during and after the coronavirus pandemic, the new plan was unveiled on Tuesday at the FAO headquarters in the Italian capital at a virtual conference opened by the agency’s Director-General Qu Dongyu.

“The new programme aims to mitigate the immediate impacts of the pandemic, while strengthening the longer-term resilience of food systems and livelihoods,” the agency stated.

In his opening remarks, the FAO chief stressed that a “business as usual” approach would not suffice anymore during far-reaching emergencies such as the current one.

“We must work very hard to limit COVID-19’s damaging effects on food security and nutrition,” Qu highlighted.He urged the agency itself and the supporting international partners to “be more country-driven, innovative, and work closely hand in hand.”

“With international cooperation partnership, we can solve the problem we are facing together, while spearheading action for the near future…We can end hunger, while leaving no one behind,” he said.

Experts at the virtual event also made clear the current pandemic not only represented a major global health concern, but also an unprecedented threat to food security.

If not addressed with a comprehensive approach, they warned, it could plunge some 49 million people into extreme poverty, according to estimates by the World Bank, and threat food access in both developing and developed countries.

It would also increase unemployment and food costs, ultimately affecting food security in the long term.In addition, these threats loomed over a global food security situation that had already showed signs of worsening before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, as recent figures showed.

The annual “State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World” report unveiled by FAO on Monday estimated that almost 690 million people were in a condition of undernourishment in 2019, up by 10 million against the previous year and by nearly 60 million compared with 2014.

Lastly, the pandemic was posing multiple threats to areas in the world involved in other crises — from conflicts to natural disasters and climate change — where food systems and food security have already been under stress.

To reduce these effects, the FAO’s comprehensive COVID-19 Response and Recovery Programme outlined seven priority areas on which the agency called for an immediate action by governments and other stakeholders.

These included strengthening the global humanitarian response to the pandemic, addressing its impacts in the food crisis contexts, ensuring the most effective action through real time data, and helping prevent future pandemics of animal origin through an extended “One Health” approach.

Action on all of the seven priority areas was urgent, since “the full impact of COVID-19 on global health, economies, and food systems is unprecedented,” according to FAO Deputy Director-General Beth Bechdol.

“There is no doubt this pandemic has touched almost every person on this planet, demonstrating perhaps now more than ever how interconnected our world is,” Bechdol said in her address, adding that urgent measures are needed to address this crisis.

