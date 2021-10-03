FAO committed to eliminate dog- mediated human rabies – Dr. Ahmed

Dr. Garba Maina Ahmed, Country Team Leader, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nation, has said that the organization is committed to implement the Global Framework to eliminate Dog-Mediated Human Rabies.

According to him the framework was prepared by WHO-OIE-FAO and the Global Alliance for Rabies Control (GARC) with its development partners including the Ministries, Departments and Agencies towards the global goal to end rabies by 2030.

Delivering a keynote Address at the World Rabies Day celebrations in Kpone, Dr. Ahmed added that the FAO, which was a subsidiary of the United Nations Emergency Centre for Transboundary Animals Diseases (FAO-ECTAD) had supported the Veterinary Services Directorate (VSD) of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to develop the Ghana Rabies Prevention and Control Action Plan 2018 – 2030.

He added that detecting the Rabies virus was key in preventing and controlling it, saying the FAO-ECTAD had already provided the technical support to the diagnostic Capacity of the Accra Veterinary Laboratory (AVL) as well as building it staff capacities.

The FAO Country Team Leader said stakeholders would frontline the campaign to educate family members, church members, traders, and the Muslim community on the menace of rabies and the global public health security particularly in Ghana.

Dr. Ahmed expressed gratitude to the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality Assembly (KKMA), for taking up the bold challenge to fight the rabies outbreak in the municipality through its mass vaccination campaign across the length and breadth of the Municipality.

Kpone hosted the 2021 edition of the World Rabies Day celebrations, which was on the theme: “Rabies: Facts not fears,” with the aim of alerting the public on the dangers associated with the Rabies virus and the global goal to eliminate rabies by 2030.