FAO holds regional meeting on boosting African agri-food systems

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) on Monday held its 14th Africa Regional Management Team Meeting in Accra, the Ghanaian capital, aiming to address pressing issues affecting Africa’s agri-food systems.

The FAO said in a press release that the meeting, under the theme of “Partnership, Innovation, Action, and Learning,” assembled more than 150 leaders and technical specialists from across Africa and the FAO headquarters.

Abebe Haile-Gabriel, assistant director-general and regional representative for Africa of the FAO, said the theme of the meeting serves as a powerful guide defining the dynamic, forward-thinking approach FAO must embody to effectively serve its member states and achieve their shared goals.

He noted that despite complex challenges, FAO has seen commendable progress on the continent, citing deeper partnerships, increased resource mobilization, and growing regional influence.

“We must actively seek, pilot, adapt, and, importantly, scale innovative solutions,” he added.

John Dumelo, Ghana’s deputy minister of food and agriculture, pledged the country’s willingness to enhance partnerships with the international body.

“Ghana is ready to walk side by side with FAO and all partners to lead, learn, and drive the transformation that will secure a resilient, inclusive, and prosperous agricultural future for our nation and Africa,” Dumelo said.