The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has launched a three-year project in Somalia to boost food security by increasing job opportunities in the fisheries and livestock sectors.

The Resilient Fisheries and Livestock Value Chain for Inclusive and Sustainable Growth in Somalia (RAAISE) project which was developed in partnership with Somalia and the EU, aims to increase and diversify livelihoods, foster inclusive economic opportunities, and rehabilitate primary infrastructure within the fisheries and livestock sectors.

“FAO is pleased to be able to place the support it is bringing to this project within the wider framework of its support to the productive sectors of Somalia, in partnership with the federal and regional governments, donors and the private sector,” FAO Representative for Somalia, Etienne Peterschmitt said in a statement issued in Mogadishu on Wednesday evening.

Peterschmitt said the project will continue to build on the recent progress made in increasing employment and food security for people by sustainably expanding the fisheries and livestock sectors in Somalia.

He said activities of the project are planned to take place across Somalia but with a focus on corridors in Somaliland, Central North, Shabelle and Juba River.

“The RAAISE project recognizes the significant progress that productive sector ministries and stakeholders have made in recent years, to strengthen food supply, increase export revenues and related employment and to improve the quality of the foods delivered to Somali people,” Peterschmitt said.

He noted that the project will deliver an integrated package of activities to revitalize the Somali economy and contribute to sustainable investments in the livestock and fisheries sectors.

According to FAO, key areas of action for the project focus on increased quantity, quality and consistency of production, marketing, expanding access to markets, and building skills and capacities.

It said the project plans to work with pastoralists, fisherfolk, and honey producers by providing agriculture inputs such as seeds or tools and support with technical training.

FAO said the project will also focus on rehabilitating and constructing productive infrastructure to provide water sources for irrigation and livestock as well as improving fodder storage sheds and rehabilitating fisheries infrastructure such as jetties and markets to improve product quality; in addition to providing training through a community-based approach such as Fisher Field Schools.

“There remains vast potential to boost income generation and optimize the use of available resources in the fisheries and livestock sectors in Somalia,” FAO said.