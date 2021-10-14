FAO official urges Angola to create drought innovative solutions amid COVID-19

FAO representative in Angola, Gherda Barreto, on Tuesday in Malanje called on Angola to create innovative solutions to face the drought that has recently affected the country’s agricultural sector.

Barreta was speaking at a ceremony to celebrate World Food Day, to be marked on Oct. 16.

The UN official stressed that these solutions must be aligned with the country’s food security policies, as droughts have compromised the achievement of desired levels of production of food crops.

Barreta reiterated that COVID-19 is another factor that has been contributing negatively to ensuring food security hence the urgent need to strengthen agricultural production measures.

She also spoke of the need for the country to invest in the transformation of food systems, through the expansion of field schools, increased funding for agricultural projects, and the availability of nutritious food at affordable prices.

In turn, Angola’s agriculture minister Antonio de Assis, spoke of the government’s work to reinforce programs related to agriculture and the implementation of projects with a view to increasing production.

World Food Day this year is celebrated under the theme, “Our actions are our future”. Enditem