The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) on Thursday announced partnership with South Sudan to respond to livestock disease outbreak in 79 counties.

Meshack Malo, FAO Representative in South Sudan, said the vaccination and treatment drive will target about 10 million livestock including donkeys, cattle, sheep, and goats to safeguard animal assets, production, and food security.

“As we all know livestock is a very important livelihood and the economic support for South Sudan, we have about 36 million animals in this country and so the population that we see in this meeting totally depends on them,” Malo told reporters in Juba.

He said the vaccination and treatment program will cost 13 million U.S. dollars, adding that the organization wants to help the east African nation to move toward commercialization of the livestock sector.

According to FAO, about 65 percent, an estimated population of 12 million, in South Sudan relies on livestock to meet their nutritional needs as well as a source of income. Enditem