The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) seeks “extraordinary collaboration” to transform agri-food systems in Africa to ensure access to safe, nutritious and sufficient food for all people all year round, FAO Director-general Qu Dongyu said Wednesday.

Speaking at a virtual summit of the African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF), Qu called on stakeholders to work together in “new ways” that are environmentally sustainable.

There is a need to tap the potential of traditional African leafy green vegetables and indigenous food as they are under-researched but promising in terms of micro-nutrient contents, he said.

The FAO chief pointed out that building back better from impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic requires better production, better nutrition, better environment and better life for all for a food system.

Virtually held on Sept. 8-11, the 10th annual AGRF summit brings together thousands of delegates from governments, civil society, private sectors, research communities and development partners from across Africa and beyond.

It comes at an unprecedented time when some major African countries, especially those that mainly rely on imported food, face a looming hunger crisis following the implementation of lockdown measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.