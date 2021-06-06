FAPIMPA Foundation through its Eco Ghana Youth conservation initiative is to plant 1000 trees of various varieties in abandoned Galamsey sites in some Municipalities and Districts in the Eastern Region starting July 2021.

Mr Kobina Adomadzi Longdon, the Developer and Executive Coordinator for FAPIMPA Foundation told Ghana News Agency in an interview that the youth conservation initiative was targeted to regenerate what communities have lost through galamsey activities over the years.

He noted that tree planting would promote the nourishing of topsoil and reduce the amount of water runoff and curb flooding.

“The advocacy is to protect the bio-diversity of the eco-system through proactive and sustainable re-afforestation and conversation practices to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 13,” he added.

The SDG 13 seeks to deal with climate action while SDG 15 aims to address life on land.

Mr Adomadzi said the foundation would mobilize over 10000 young and old people to support the planting, nurturing, growth and fruitfulness of seedling and to build sustainable partnerships to ensure the achievement of the set objective.

The initiative is in partnership with the Forestry Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency of Ghana, which aim to manage, protect and seek a solution to environmental problems.

FAPIMPA Foundation is an advocacy and operational civil society organization passionate about leadership, charity works and skill training towards improving sustainable livelihoods and communities’ development in Ghana.

Eco GHANA Youth conservation initiative is a sustainable youth-led nationwide conservation and re-afforestation initiative which seeks to engage Ghanaians especially young people as resources for posterity gain in a collective effort towards achieving SDG 13 climate action and SDG 15 through strategic means.