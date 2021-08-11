FARC rebels recruited more than 18,000 children

The former Colombian guerilla group FARC recruited underage boys and girls between 1996 and 2016 and deployed them as part of its decades-long insurgency, the post-conflict tribunal Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) said Tuesday.

The Special Jurisdiction determined that figure by comparing 31 databases from victim organizations, state institutions and universities.

According to a report in the Colombian newspaper El Tiempo, the number is more than twice as high as that originally stated by the General Prosecutor’s Office.

The JEP also summoned 26 former FARC members to answer for their alleged responsibility for recruiting.

The recruitment of children is a delicate aspect as the country continues to come to terms with the civil war. FARC has consistently denied having had such a policy, claiming that the children joined voluntarily.

The Colombian peace process was launched five years ago. Then-president Juan Manuel Santos signed a historic peace deal with FARC in 2016, ending a 52-year conflict.

About 7,000 fighters were demobilized and FARC became a political party.

Armed conflict between government armed forces, left-wing guerrilla groups and right-wing paramilitary groups in Colombia has left more than 260,000 people dead since 1958, according to the governmental National Centre for Historical Memory.

More than 7 million people were displaced.