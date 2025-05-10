FARE HIKE LOOMS: Madina Drivers Issue Ultimatum Over “Pay-As-You-Load” System

The Greater Accra Regional Secretariat of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) – Ghana today held a press conference to vehemently protest the implementation of a “pay-as-you-load” toll collection system at the Madina Lorry Station.

Addressing the media, Head of Communications for GPRTU, Abbass Ibrahim Moro, outlined the union’s grievances and issued a one-week ultimatum to the La Nkwantanan Municipal Assembly to abolish the contentious system.

The issue arose following a television appearance on Onua TV where Alex Sarpong, who claimed to be a board member of Deco Build Ltd – the company managing the Madina Park – asserted that the “pay-as-you-load” system would continue. Mr. Moro stated that this system is unique to the Madina station and stands in stark contrast to the standard practice across all other lorry stations in Accra, where drivers pay a daily toll irrespective of the number of trips made.

“We are here this morning to present a problem we are facing,” Mr. Moro declared. “Just yesterday, on Onua TV, a certain Alex Sarpong, claiming to be a board member of Deco Build Ltd, the company in charge of the Madina park, stated categorically that they are not going to stop the pay-as-you-load system. This is unacceptable.”

Mr. Moro explained the financial burden this system places on drivers. He illustrated with the example of a Hyundai bus transporting 10 paying passengers from Madina to Adenta for GH₵4.00 each, generating GH₵40.00 per trip. Under the “pay-as-you-load” system, these drivers are allegedly forced to pay a minimum of GH₵20.00 per trip to Deco Build, with larger vehicles facing even higher charges of GH₵35.00 or more.

“Imagine a driver making five trips a day and having to pay GH₵100.00 to Deco Build,” Mr. Moro lamented. “How much is he going to take home? How will he cater for his future and contribute to the union’s welfare fund, which supports drivers in times of need?”

The GPRTU Head of Communications emphasized the crucial role of transport workers in national development, highlighting their responsibility in conveying the workforce daily. He passionately appealed to the La Nkwantanan Municipal Assembly to intervene and enforce the established norm of a single daily toll payment.

“We are pleading with the La Nkwantanan Municipal Assembly, who are in authority over there, that we are giving them one week from today to make sure the pay-as-you-load system should be a thing of the past,” Mr. Moro asserted. “If they are unable to stop the Deco Build company from this system, then we have no option but to instruct all our vehicles loading from the Madina Lorry Park to implement a 10% upward adjustment on all fares to recover these exorbitant costs.”

Mr. Moro expressed the union’s commitment to maintaining current fare levels despite prevailing economic challenges, but stressed that the “pay-as-you-load” system was making it unsustainable for their members operating from the Madina station.

The GPRTU is urging the La Nkwantanan Municipal Assembly to heed their plea within the stipulated timeframe to avoid the impending fare increase, which could impact commuters relying on the Madina Lorry Park for their transportation needs. The union expressed hope that authorities will act swiftly to resolve the issue and ensure fairness for their drivers.

By Kingsley Asiedu