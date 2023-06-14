Farida Iddris Calls On More Women To Go Into Sports Coaching

Ms. Farida Iddris, Administrative Manager at the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has called for more females to go into sports coaching (technical) and administration.

She said it is very good for men to be teaching boys and women to be teaching girls.

“I see it as very effective if we should get female coaches or trainers handling the female athletes. We have very good sportsmen and women, but they lack technical skills, so I think it is very good that we get the right resource people to teach the right things. I want to thank World Aquatics so much for supporting Ghana” she said.

According to the Treasurer of the Ghana Swimming Association, there are only two certified swimming coaches in Ghana, and appealed to Ghanaians to show more interest in coaching, especially in the lesser known sports.

Ghana is hosting a three day Swimming Course for Assistant Coaches and she believes those who are participating are going to gain a lot.

She commended South African Instructor Cedric Finch and the World Aquatics for supporting the Ghana Swimming Association.