Farmer, 26 jailed three months for stealing a goat

A 26-year-old farmer has been convicted and sentenced to three months imprisonment by a Sunyani Circuit Court for stealing a Billy-goat worth GHC600.00 at Wawasua in the Sunyani West municipality.

Kofi Kuol-Tunati, the convict admitted the charge of stealing with explanation and was consequently found guilty by the Court presided by Mr. Sylvester Nii Okine Ablorh.

Kuol-Tunati therefore pleaded leniency, but the Court explained he was given the three months sentence because the goat was retrieved, besides he had been on remand in prison custody since his arrest.

Prosecuting, Police Inspector Emmanuel Sampson told the Court in early September this year, the complainant Abubakari Sadiq Fuseini, a land surveyor engaged the accused to dig a pit latrine in his farm where he reared livestock.

He said on Friday, September 17, complainant’s herdsman took the billy goat to the bush for grazing, saying when the accused realized the herdsman was away, he quickly went and untied the goat and went to hide it in a cocoa farm, which was 300 meters away from the complainant’s farm.

The prosecutor said the convict proceeded to Odomase to find a buyer and brought a taxi driver to help him convey the goat to that town for sale.

On their way to pick the goat, they met a woman who lives near the complainant’s farm and upon seeing the woman, the convict alighted, P/Inspector. Sampson said.

He said the convict told the driver to wait for him while he brought the goat and that made the driver suspicious and therefore went to the woman to find out if the convict lived around and was a livestock dealer, but the answer was negative, the prosecutor added.

P/Inspector. Sampson said, the driver waited for the convict, but he never returned, saying when the complainant arrived later, convict was traced to his house at Wawasua, where he tore the complainant and the taxi driver’s shirts in the process of his arrest