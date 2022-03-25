Farmer, 63 Bailed; Standinh Trial For Alleged Murder

Kwabena Ampomah, a 52-year-old farmer, who allegedly murdered his cousin Madam Adwoa Badu, aged 63 was on Thursday granted GHC100,000 bail with two sureties to be justified by Sunyani High Court Two.

The incident occurred on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Mim in the Asunafo North Municipality of the Ahafo Region but Madam Badu died on Sunday April 4, 2021.

According to the court, initially suspect Ampomah was arrested by the Mim Police and charged with assault but following Madam Badu’s death, her husband, Nana Kwadwo Prempeh who is the complainant in the case informed the Police and suspect was therefore charged with alleged murder and had since been on prison remand.

The court, presided over by Justice Gabriel Mate-Teye, ordered the suspect to report to the Goaso Municipal Police station every Wednesday to aid Police investigations till his re-appearance before the court on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Recounting the incident, the defense Counsel, Mr. Rowland Boadi-Gyan told the Court the suspect visited his father and met the deceased who was at that time drying cocoa beans and assisted her.

But the deceased also requested the suspect to help her in sieving the cocoa beans which the latter refused, Mr Boadi-Gyan added.

A misunderstanding thus ensued between the two and in the process the suspect pushed the deceased who fell to the ground and became unconscious.

The deceased was rushed to the Mim Ahmadiyya Hospital and subsequently referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Kumasi but was pronounced dead on arrival.

A District Magistrate Court at Goaso that was earlier handling the case referred it to Sunyani High Court.