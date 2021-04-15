Mr. Sumailla Dauda, 26-year-old farmer of Akumadan, has been charged by the police for attempting to break jail at Akumanda Police Cells of the Offinso North District of the Ashanti Region.

Mr. Somalia was arrested and remanded into police custody at the Kinkansi Police Station last Month for causing harm and disturbing public peace.

Superintendent Bernard Twum-Barimah, Akumadan District Police Commander, confirmed the incident in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Akumanda on Thursday.

He said Somalia was granted bail on a charge of causing harm and disturbing public peace, but could not meet the bail terms and was put in Police Cell at Kinkansi.

Somalia was always fighting with other suspects in the cells and was later transferred to Akumadan District Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service where he attempted to escape, he said.

Supt. Twum- Barimah stated that during his detention at Akumadan cells, suspect attempted to break lawful custody by using the handle of a bucket placed at the cells to collect human excrete and urine of the suspects.

Somalia used the bucket handle to create holes on the wall of the cells to enable him to escape, he said, adding that, other suspects at the cell who were not in agreement of what he was doing, however informed the station officer on duty about the conduct of their colleague.

He said Somalia was currently remanded into prison custody by the Akomanda Magistrate Court to re-appear before it for commencement of the case.

