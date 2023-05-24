Farmer arrested for having sex with a goat

A farmer, who saw womanhood in a goat and decided to abuse it sexually has been arrested by the Nkwanta South Police.

Attah Kwaku, 23, from Kentey, a farming community of the Municipality of the Oti region committed the dastard act in a bush.

Superintendent of Police, Mr Lawson Lartey, Nkwanta South Commander, who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency said a statement of an eyewitness indicated suspect took the goat to the nearby bush to feed it but in the process sexually molested the animal.

The suspect, however, denied the claim.

The complainant in the case is the owner of the goat, who reported to the Police about the sexual escapade leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Suspect is in the Police custody awaiting appearance in court.