Farmer detained over  alleged murder at Juaso

A farmer who clubbed another man to death at Afraso Number One, a cottage near Juaso in the Asante-Akim South Municipality, has been detained by the police at Juaso.

Darkwa Sobi, who reported himself to the police, claimed the deceased, Kwame Anyindaw, was about to attack his children with a wood at around 0400 hours on Wednesday, February 23, when they were preparing to go to school.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Francis Arthur, the Municipal Police Commander, who briefed the Ghana News Agency, said the man fell unconscious after he was attacked by the suspect with a piece of wood.

He said the suspect indicated in his statement that he made frantic efforts to send the man to the hospital, but died before transport arrangements could be made.

Mr Arthur said a team of police officers were sent to the crime scene where pictures were taken before conveying the body to the morgue for preservaton and autopsy.

The police also retrieved the wood used by the suspect as exhibit, he said, adding that the suspect would be put before court after investigations.